Tidbury Pond and Newton Pond ready

Delaware’s spring 2019 downstate trout season began March 2 with the opening of Tidbury Pond near Dover in Kent County and Newton Pond near Greenwood in Sussex County stocked with rainbow trout — provided that pond ice does not prevent stocking or fishing.

Each pond will be stocked with more than 300 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout, with a second stocking in March. Trophy-sized trout weighing 2 pounds or more will be included in the stocking as an added attraction for trout anglers.

The daily possession limit is six trout.

Anglers should note rules and regulations. A trout stamp is required to fish these ponds through April 1, unless otherwise exempted by law. Trout fishing at these two ponds is permitted one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

A Delaware fishing license is required for most anglers fishing for trout. In addition, most trout anglers also must buy a Delaware trout stamp. For residents age 16 through 64, a trout stamp costs $4.20. For residents age 12 through 15, a young angler trout stamp costs $2.10. Resident anglers younger than age 12 or age 65 and older are not required to buy a trout stamp. For nonresidents, a trout stamp is required for all anglers age 12 and older and costs $6.20.

Licenses and trout stamps are sold at the licensing desk in the Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, and by license agents statewide.

To find a participating agent, or to buy a license online, visit bit.ly/20myTRi. For more, call 739-9918.

All proceeds from for Delaware trout stamps are used to help buy next year’s trout for stocking. The popular fishery also is supported by Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration funds generated from anglers buying fishing equipment.

