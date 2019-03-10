The two victims told police they had arranged to meet a man to buy a car, but then the suspect pulled a handgun.

Delaware State Police are investigating the report of an attempted armed robbery in the Christiana Mall parking lot Saturday evening.

At about 6:50 p.m., troopers responded to the Christiana Mall parking just outside of the AT&T store for a report of a robbery.

Two victims, a male and a female, told police they had agreed to meet a someone in the mall parking lot to purchase a 2011 Kia Optima.

Two men arrived in the Kia and met with the victims in the parking lot.

The two victims entered the front seats of the Kia and the two men sat behind them.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded money. A struggle between the male victim and suspect ensued, while the female victim was able to flee from the vehicle. A short time later, the male victim was also able to flee.

The suspects fled in the Kia Optima.

The suspects didn't get any money from the victims.

The victims weren't injured.

The suspects were described as black males in a maroon Kia Optima sedan. No surveillance images are available yet.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Cpl. Flowers at Troop 6 at (302) 633-5000 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Information may also be provided on the website http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com