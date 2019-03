VIDEO -- This form of prayer service is nearly two centuries old. Rev. Jerry Colbert of John Wesley UM Church in Annapolis brought his band to Wilmington March 9.

Delmarva's Singing and Praying Bands carry on with a camp meeting tradition drawing on traditional hymns and roots in African melodies and dancing.

Rev. Colbert's Wesley UM website is here.

See this extensive article from Smithsonian Folkways Magazine.