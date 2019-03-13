Beebe Healthcare celebrates its 15th year offering continuous renal replacement therapy, or CRRT, during march.

The program was developed by Jose Saez, a nephrologist on Beebe’s medical staff.

CRRT is a form of dialysis used for ill patients who are unable to tolerate regular dialysis. Rather than taking place over a four-hour period, as a standard hemodialysis procedure does, CRRT is delivered at a slow, continuous rate, 24 hours per day. CRRT is typically used as a temporary measure until patients are well enough to withstand regular dialysis, or until they no longer need dialysis.

CRRT is delivered at the bedside by intensive care unit staff, who set up the equipment at the patient’s bedside. Dialysis staff are available to answer any questions that may arise and provide assistance as needed.

Prior to CRRT being offered at Beebe, patients had to be transferred to a hospital outside of Sussex County if they needed this therapy.

