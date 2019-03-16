Delaware State Police are searching for Kimberly Akisha Lingham-Bailey, 37, of Philadelphia, who has been identified as one of three suspects involved in thefts from the department store, including two crimes at the Christiana Mall location. See a photo of the suspect with this story.

Delaware State Police are searching for Kimberly Akisha Lingham-Bailey, 37, of Philadelphia, who has been identified as one of three suspects involved in an organized retail theft ring that has targeted Nordstrom department stores in multiple states.

This theft ring has been connected to shoplifting incidents at Nordstrom stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Nevada.

Warrants are on file in Delaware for Lingham-Bailey, charging her with felony shoplifting and conspiracy related to two incidents at Nordstrom in the Christiana Mall that occurred in January and February, when a total of $4,119 in merchandise was taken.

Police are asking anyone with information about Lingham-Bailey's location to call Cpl. Fiore at Troop 6, (302) 633-3821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com