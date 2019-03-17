49-year-old Thanh Nguyen, of Brooklyn, New York, arrested

Georgetown police arrested a New York man after finding a large amount of marijuana during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, March 12, at around 9 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on South Dupont Boulevard, near Trap Pond Road, for a traffic violation. A subsequent search of the vehicle found 22 pounds of marijuana. Officers also seized 300 THC vape pens from the vehicle.

Thanh Nguyen, 49, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity and possession of marijuana.

He was later released on $40,260 unsecured bail.