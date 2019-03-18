OpiRescue Delaware is a free, state-supported app on Android and Apple devices.

The Division of Public Health’s new smartphone app provides lifesaving step-by-step instructions on how to use naloxone during an opioid overdose.

OpiRescue Delaware is a free, state-supported app on Android and Apple devices with information on how to recognize signs of an overdose. It includes animations on how to provide rescue breathing and administer naloxone, an overdose-reversing medication.

“About 80 percent of all overdoses happen in a private residence, whether it’s their own or someone else’s, which is why we are strongly encouraging friends, family members and those struggling with opioid addiction not only to have naloxone on hand, but also to download this app, which will walk individuals through the steps of administering the medication and potentially save a life,” said DPH Director Karyl Rattay.

Individuals can use the app to find the nearest available pharmacy carrying naloxone, which can be bought without a prescription.

The app includes a tab to link people to helpisherede.com, which provides prevention, treatment and recovery resources for those struggling with addiction.

To download the app, visit a mobile app store or helpisherede.com/get-help/opirescue-app. Information on community training and pharmacy access to naloxone can be found at helpisherede.com/get-help/overdose-prevention.



