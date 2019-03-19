Kerry Pinkard is a suspect in at least four recent burglaries.

A Dover man who already had been arrested for burglaries at a gas station and phone store has been charged with two more break-ins.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as 56-year-old Kerry Pinkard.

Dover law enforcement officers responded at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, March 16, to a glass-break alarm at the Dover Rent-A-Center store at 27 S. Dupont Highway, Hoffman said. Once they arrived, they spotted Pinkard in the area. Police noted he had fresh cuts on his hands and wrists, possibly tying him to the Rent-A-Center burglary. In that case, as in the prior instances, the burglar used rocks to break windows and get inside.

In the March 16 case, the burglar had damaged a laptop computer before fleeing the store.

Police also tied Pinkard to a March 14 burglary at the Oreck Vacuum store, Hoffman said.

For the two latest cases, Pinkard was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and a single count of theft.

Earlier, Pinkard had been identified as a suspect in February break-ins at the US Gas and Metro PCS stores. After his arrest, he was released on his own recognizance.

This time, Pinkard was jailed at the Sussex Correctional Institution on an unspecified secured bail.