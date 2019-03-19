Controlled burn Wednesday, March 20 will clear out invasive plant species, non-native plants, invasive shrubs and trees to prepare for a wildflower planting to promote pollinator species, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that a controlled burn will take place Wednesday, March 20 in the field adjacent to U.S. Route 301 northbound between Bunker Hill Road and Armstrong Corner Road, behind the Spring Mill neighborhood.

The controlled burn is scheduled to start at about 9:30 a.m. and last until about 3 p.m.

DelDOT crews will be setting up a one-lane closure on northbound U.S. Route 301 to allow fire service personnel and equipment to park on the edge of the road.

The Delaware Forest Service will lead the controlled burn with support from Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

DelDOT will assist with traffic control along U.S. Route 301.

