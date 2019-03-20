Along with the mayor's race, voting will be held Tuesday, April 30 for the District 1 council seat, the District 2 council seat and one at-large council seat.

For the 2019 Smyrna election, two candidates filed for mayor and 12 candidates filed for town council by the deadline Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Four terms are up for election:

Mayor for two-year term – Candidates are John L. Embert III and Robert C. Johnson.

District 1 council seat for three-year term – Candidates are Tabitha J. Gott, Suzanne R. Harris and Ayonne Miles.

District 2 council seat for one-year term – Candidates are Scott H. Holmes and Margaret B. Mann.

At-large council seat for three-year term – Candidates are Dena R. Brown, Gerald Brown, Justin N. Capps, Marie Fontaine St. Pierre, Patrick F. Hartnett, Jason C. Millman and Michael A. Rasmussen.

The terms of Mayor John Embert and District 1 Councilman Pete Retzlaff are finished this year. Retzlaff isn't running for re-election.

District 2 Councilman Alvin Pope is resigning with one year left on his term, and one open at-large council seat will also be on the ballot.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be at least 18 years old, a resident in the town limits of Smyrna for at least 30 days before the election and properly registered with the Delaware Department of Elections. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Citizens’ Hose Company (Smyrna Firehouse), 103 W. Commerce St.

For more information, stop by the town hall during business hours at 27 S. Market Street Plaza, call (302) 653-9231 or see the website smyrna.delaware.gov.