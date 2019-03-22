Two people have been charged, but one still is on the loose

Two people have been arrested and one is being sought in connection with theft last year in Milford.

Milford PD spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney the case began Dec. 16, 2018, when police learned of a theft involving the LetGo online marketplace app. Two persons had agreed to meet at a spot in the 600 block of North Dupont Boulevard for the transaction, but during the meeting, the three took both the money and the item for sale and then drove off.

Milford police were not able to identify the suspects at that time but worked with Dover police to identify them as Jahkeim Barnaby, 20, Stefan E. Rush-Wilson, 21, and a juvenile, all of Dover.

The juvenile, who Maloney did not name because of their age, was arrested in January 2019.

Barnaby was taken into custody March 10 by Cheswold police and turned over to Milford authorities. He is charged with two counts of second-degree reckless endangering, theft and third-degree conspiracy.

He later was released on his own recognizance.

Police have warrants out for Rush-Wilson’s arrest, Maloney said.