A fundraiser was held recently at The Counting House Restaurant and Pub in Georgetown for Pathways to Success.

The Counting House has a different way of holding fundraisers. They ask for the nonprofit’s staff and volunteers to serve customers with all tips going back to the nonprofit, plus, they give 10 percent of the sales to the organizations.

Pathways to Success staff and volunteers that assisted at the fundraiser included Dan Acker, Kat Angus, Fay Blake, Jacques Bowe, Bill Collick, Josie Cicerale, Keda Dorisca, Megan Edwards, Dana Ferrari, Jinni Forcucci, Morgan Fabber, Sarah Gilmour, Trina Mears, Valerie Onley, Domineque Scott, Darren Tatum-Poole, Kevin Thomas and Georgetown Mayor Bill West.

Fay Blake, Pathways to Success Executive Director, said, “We are so appreciative to the Counting House’s Co-Owners Miguel Batiz and Bill Clifton for choosing Pathways to Success for this fundraiser. The results exceeded my expectations. We not only raised close to $1,200, but built awareness about our program.”

Pathways to Success, with programs at Sussex Technical High School, Cape Henlopen High School, Seaford High School and Milford High School, is based on genuinely caring about students who are at-risk for not graduating. With a 98 percent graduation rate and 96 percent of the graduates attending college, going into the military or finding jobs, the program has been quite successful.

Contact Sarah Gilmour, Pathways to Success Outreach Coordinator, at 302-381-1494 or sarahgilmour@verizon.net for more information about Pathways to Success.