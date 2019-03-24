63-year-old John E. Trala

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man on his sixth DUI charge.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 23, around 7:30 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to an accident in the area of Savannah Road and Coastal Highway in Lewes. According to police, a Chevrolet Silverado had rear-ended a Honda Accord. The odor of alcohol was detected on the driver of the Silverado, 63-year-old John E. Trala.

The operator of the Accord, a 74-year-old male from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, was not injured.

Trala was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 7. Trala was charged with sixth-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and following a motor vehicle too closely. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,500 cash-only bond.