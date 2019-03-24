The academy is open to ages 18 and up, with preference to those who live or work in Smyrna. Application deadline is Friday, April 5.

The Smyrna Police Department is excited to announce that the department will host a Citizens Police Academy.

The Citizens Police Academy is an exciting way to learn about police work, said Cpl. Brian Donner.

Through a well-prepared curriculum, taught once a week for 10 weeks, students will learn about the various aspects of police operations. Academy participants will meet many of the men and women who serve in Smyrna Police Department as they explain the roles of police officers, investigators, and administrators.

Participants will also learn how officers are trained, and how every citizen can help protect themselves and their community against crime.

The department plans to hold the majority of the classes on Monday evenings.

Application is open to any adult, ages 18 and up. Preference will be given to those who live or work in Smyrna; however, everyone interested is encouraged to apply.

Applications are due by Friday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

Applications are available in the Smyrna Police Station lobby or on the website at http://smyrnapolice.org/?p=1946.

The website link also contains more detailed information in regards to qualifications to attend and expectations.

For more information, email Cpl. Brandon Dunning at brandon.dunning@cj.state.de.us or call (302) 653-9217.