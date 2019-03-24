The suspect stole several cartons of cigarettes, then dropped them after escaping.

Delaware State Police are looking to the public to help identify a man who burglarized a local convenience store.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the break-in took place at about 4:13 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Goose Creek gas station at 11425 S. Dupont Highway.

Responding to an alarm, troopers learned the man broke into the store and once inside stole several boxes of cigarettes. He also tried and failed to break into an ATM machine.

The man fled the store and was last seen in the ware of Memorial Drive and Sanford Street, Felton. He also abandoned the stolen cigarettes, Jaffe said.

There is no description of the burglar other than he is a white man who was wearing a hoodie tight to his face and black pants.

Anyone with information in reference to this man’s identity is asked to contact Cpl. Spanier at Troop 3, by calling at 302-698-8548. Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, via the Internet at delawarecrimstoppers.com; a cash reward up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest. In addition, information may be provided by sending a text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting the message with the keyword “DSP.”