Bayhealth Cancer Institute recently presented a check for $15,375.65 to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition that the organization raised during the 2018 Go Pink! campaign.

Since 2006, Bayhealth has been raising money and awareness for breast cancer through its annual Go Pink! campaign. Held each October, the majority of the funds raised come from the sale of Go Pink! T-shirts. Proceeds are split between Bayhealth and its community partner the DBCC and are used to provide breast screenings and education programs to the community. In 2018, about 4,800 shirts were sold and more than $30,000 were raised.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/cancer.