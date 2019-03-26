Charlie Daniels will perform a free concert on the Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza on May 5 before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway, part of the Monster Mile’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

Xfinity is the new sponsor of the Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza, the entertainment centerpiece of Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR tripleheader weekends. The Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza, located in the grassy area near the Monster Monument, is the home for the track’s free pre-race concerts and NASCAR driver and personality Q&A sessions throughout the Monster Mile’s NASCAR events.

Daniels, inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016, formed the Charlie Daniels Band in 1972. His song, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia,” won a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979, as well as Single of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards.

The Charlie Daniels Band’s other songs include “Uneasy Rider,” “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America” and “The Legend of Wooley Swamp.”

Daniels’ concert will be the first Sunday concert on the newly named Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza. Xfinity will also have a special Xfinity Zone area located in the expanded eight-acre FanZone throughout the May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The free concert is just part of Dover’s planned 50th Anniversary celebrations during the May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. In addition to the gold Monster Trophies given to the race winners and the free Dover diecast cars to the first 15,000 guests May 5, fans can also enjoy multiple free performances by the famous Harlem Globetrotters in the FanZone before the May 5 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Additional entertainment and soon-to-be-announced activities are outlined at doverspeedway.com.

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on May 3 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on May 4.

The Monster Mile’s Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend features the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Oct. 6. The Oct. 6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

For more, visit doverspeedway.com.