The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and its affiliate, The Partnership Inc., announced the 2019 Superstars in Education award winners, all of which exemplify creativity and efficacy in education.

These winners will be recognized at a reception and awards ceremony at 4:45 p.m. May 13 in Wilmington University’s Audrey Kohl Doberstein Admissions Center, 320 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle.

Programs range from single classroom programs to collaborations between classes and other schools, or through community partnerships.

Beginning in 1989, the Superstars in Education program welcomes three new Superstars to its roster.

The Latino Family Literacy Project, from Blades Elementary School, Seaford School District, supports culturally responsive teaching practices and additive bilingualism by developing family reading routines. It builds community and cultural exchange among Latino families and bridges connections between home and school. There are three components to the program: literacy, connections and community, which focus on the value and benefit of family reading routines, regardless of language. Bilingual texts are shared each week with families through a lending library system. Trained educators work with adult family members, creating a shared family experience during which both parents and school-age children learn English vocabulary together.

BARK Builders, from Springer Middle School, Brandywine School District, was created to develop critical leadership skills among middle school students already exhibiting an interest in leadership, like those in student government, student ambassadors and other leadership clubs. The student applicants are selected based on those who demonstrate academic achievement, the ability to work with others, a positive attitude and the ability to become a spokesperson for their peers. They are examples of the SMS principles that are encouraged from every student. BARK is an acronym for best effort, academic achievement, responsible actions, and kind gestures.

The Wizards of Words "Book Bling" Program, at Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center, Woodbridge School District, encourages reading both in and out of school. Students earn charms that they can wear on a necklace at school. For every 10 books/chapters read, a ticket is completed and can then be redeemed for a charm. Book Bling tickets are verified by the student’s ability to verbally summarize or answer questions about what they have read. Students are entered into additional prize drawings with each ticket completed.

The Superstars in Education Selection Committee considered nominations from public, private, magnet, charter and parochial schools from around the state. Leaders from the education and business worlds will make appearances during the reception and awards ceremony on May 13. Cost is $35 per person.

For more, visit dscc.com.