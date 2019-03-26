The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs released its schedule of special events and programs for April.

Programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Note that Delaware state museums will be open on Good Friday, April 19. The Johnson Victrola Museum and The Old State House will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; the John Dickinson Plantation, New Castle Court House Museum and the Zwaanendael Museum will be open from 10 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.

Museums will be closed Easter, April 21.

— “The Constitutional Convention and Ratification”: 5:30 p.m. April 4, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. New Castle Court House Museum historical interpreter Nicole Worthley explores the debates, compromises and writing of the U.S. Constitution during the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Part one of the 2019 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series “The Rising Sun: The U.S. Constitution.” For more, call 744-5054.

— Lewes Tulip Celebration: April 5-14, downtown Lewes. A series of activities at downtown Lewes locations including the Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, where tulip arrangements by the Sussex Gardeners and tours will be offered. Sponsored by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. For more, call 645-8073.

— “Francis Barraud: His Master’s Voice”: 1:30 p.m. April 6, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S New St., Dover. The theatrical presentation explores artist Francis Barraud and his painting of one of the most celebrated canines in the world — Nipper, the dog who adorns the Victor trademark, “His Master’s Voice.” First Saturday in the First State program. For more, call 739-3262.

“The Old State House: A Symbol of Government”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 6, The Old State House. Guided tours explore the creation of The Old State House and how it became a symbol of Delaware’s past and present. First Saturday in the First State program. For more, call 744-5054.

“From Kidnapping to Escaping Enslavement: The Development of New Hypotheses to Study the Underground Railroad in New Castle County, Delaware”: 1 p.m. April 6, New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. Presentation by Robin Krawitz, assistant research professor at Delaware State University, exploring the unequal punishments imposed on Black and white Delawareans who assisted enslaved people in escaping to freedom. Museum open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free; registration required: 323-4453.

— Lecture on the bombardment of Lewes: 2 p.m. April 6, Zwaanendael Museum. Program by Chuck Fithian, retired curator of archaeology for the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs and current instructor and lecturer at Washington College, on the War of 1812 and the bombardment of Lewes in 1813. Part of “Across the Ages to the Edge of the Sea,” a lecture series exploring the history of the Lewes area from the 17th to the 20th centuries. Free; must register by April 5 to 645-1148.

— “Articles One to Seven”: 5:30 p.m. April 11, The Old State House. Historian Dan Pritchett will discuss the powers and duties of the legislative and executive branches and explore the creation of the judiciary and other important powers that are still part of Americans’ lives today. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Part two of the 2019 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series “The Rising Sun: The U.S. Constitution.” For more, call 744-5054.

— Buena Vista Spring Open House: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13, Buena Vista, A Delaware Country Estate, 661 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Visit the spring gardens, walking trails, light refreshments and self-guided tours of the mansion house. For more, call 323-4430.

— Delaware State Review Board for Historic Preservation meeting: 10 a.m. to noon April 17, Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Blvd. N, Dover. Agenda TBA. For more, call 736-7417.

— “The Bill of Rights”: 5:30 p.m. April 18, The Old State House. Historic-site interpreter Dennis Fisher discusses the Bill of Rights — the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution — and how those rights have been expanded upon, and in some cases, restricted by the courts. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Part three of the 2019 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series “The Rising Sun: The U.S. Constitution.” For more, call 744-5054.

— Dutch-American Friendship Day: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 20, Zwaanendael Museum. Discover Delaware's Dutch roots and learn how that connection is alive today. For more, call 645-1148.

“Amendments 11 to 17”: 5:30 p.m. April 25, The Old State House. Delaware Technical and Community College political science instructor Ray Crew explores the changes that have been made to the Constitution over the past 232 years and the challenges that have been faced in affecting those changes. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Final segment of the 2019 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series “The Rising Sun: The U.S. Constitution.” For more, call 744-5054.

— King’s Day: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27, Zwaanendael Museum. The celebration of the birthday of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in a program that will also explore royal titles and Delaware's Dutch connection. For more, call 645-1148.

— "Festival at the Fort": Noon to 4:30 p.m. April 28, Fort Christina National Historic Landmark, 1110 E. Seventh St., Wilmington. Event explores Wilmington’s Colonial-era cultures of the Lenni Lenape, Swedes, Finns, Dutch and English. Activities include children's games, crafts and vendors, ceremonies, live music, tours of the Kalmar Nyckel and Old Swedes Historic Site, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, and more. Landing ceremony at Fort Christina at 3 p.m. Admission free; charge for some activities. For more, call 429-7447.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.