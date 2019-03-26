Spotted galloping down Route 113

Motorists were both delighted and worried when they spotted a brown horse traveling north on Route 113 in Georgetown this morning.

"Bailey" had escaped from a pasture near Parker Road. She stopped at the Harvest Diner and was held there.

"I do not believe alfalfa was on the menu, but luckily two concerned citizens were able to stand by with Bailey until our patrol officers arrived on scene," said Georgetown Police Department Public Information Officer Joey Melvin.

Bailey was returned home unharmed.