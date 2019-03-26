32-year-old Josh E. Holt and 34-year-old John K. Holt

Delaware State Police have arrested two brothers in connection with a residential burglary in Seaford.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 20, around 5:25 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 24000 block of German Road for a report of a burglary. The victim told police that her home had been burglarized while she was at work. The suspect(s) had damaged a window in order to make entry and took off with several items including two televisions, an electronic tablet and two remote control helicopters.

Police identified the suspects as a pair of Seaford brothers, 32-year-old Josh E. Holt and 34-year-old John K. Holt.

On March 25 the Holt brothers were apprehended by the Seaford Police Department and charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, theft under $1,500 and criminal mischief. Both were arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on their own recognizance.