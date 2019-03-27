Seven guns were reported stolen and four have been recovered

Delaware State Police have made four arrests following an investigation into a January break-in and firearm theft.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the case began Jan. 27 when troopers were sent to a home in the 5100 block of Halltown Road (Del. Route 8) to investigate a theft complaint. Their investigation showed someone had forced open the victim’s gun safe and taken several weapons.

Their continuing investigation developed 35-year-old Clayton resident Jason M. Johnson as the suspect, Jaffe said.

Two months after the break-in, on March 26, Johnson was spotted driving a 1953 Chevrolet pickup on Rose Dale Road; he was taken into custody without incident.

Troopers traced the vintage truck to a home in the 3000 block of Halltown Road, a building that had been damaged in a recent fire and had been burglarized early in 2019.

Troopers went to the site and spotted two women loading numerous items into a vehicle’s trunk, sparking the suspicion a burglary was in progress, Jaffe said.

The women, identified as Tiffany Creed, 30, of Camden-Wyoming and Tina Creed, 32, of Magnolia were quickly taken into custody. Tina Creed was wearing a wig at the time, Jaffe added.

A third suspect, David D. Smith, 29, of Camden-Wyoming, was found hiding on the vehicle’s floorboard; he also was taken into custody.

Tina Creed’s three children, aging from 10 months to 3 years old all present at the time.

Troopers recovered about $42,000 worth of stolen property along with four firearms, Jaffe said.

Johnson is facing the following charges: seven counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, seven counts of theft of a firearm, and single counts of second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, and motor vehicle theft.

He has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $110,000 secured bond.

Tiffany and Tina Creed each are charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, second-degree conspiracy, theft of property valued at less than $1,500, and three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child.

Tiffany Creed was committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $17,000 secured bond.

Tina Creed also was charged with wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony; she was sent to Baylor on a $22,000 secured bond.

Smith is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, second-degree conspiracy, theft of property valued at less than $1,500, theft of property valued at more than $1,500, and three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child.

Smith was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.