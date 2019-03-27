Kent County Levy Court Commissioners and Bill Jester, chairman of the Kent County Regional Planning Commission, presented Albert “Bill” Holmes a tribute for his dedicated service as Chairman of the Commission for 24 years at a March 26 meeting.

“Bill and I have worked together for many years on the Planning Commission,” said Planning Commissioner Paul Davis. “He has served the county well during his long service and understanding of the issues that affect so many people. He has been the voice of moderation among the many issues we face and the people who represent them.”

Holmes is a candidate for Dover City Council, 2nd district.