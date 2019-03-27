Unity Spiritual Center in Long Neck did its part to clean up the environment March 9.

As participants in the Delaware Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program, they collected trash along three miles of Cannon Road and Mt. Joy Road.

Unity Spiritual Center members spent more than four hours collecting 30 bags of litter and six bags of recyclables.

“We are very pleased with the many ‘thank you’s and words of support we received from the neighbors and others who stopped and asked about our efforts,” said Dan Laughman, group leader.

To adopt a highway, individuals, organizations or businesses agree to keep at least a 2-mile stretch of road free of litter for a period of two years. Volunteers are given trash bags and safety vests to assist them with their clean-ups. They also have the option of recycling any litter collected, and keeping the money for their organization.

In recognition of each group’s involvement, DelDOT posts signs bearing the sponsor’s name at the beginning and end of the adopted section.

Those interested in participating should call 800-652-5600 for more information.