Last season ends June 30.

The Polly Drummond Hill demonstration yard waste drop-off site in northern New Castle County, which has been in operation since 2007, will open on April 6.

It will close permanently June 30.

The site will be restored to its natural state and will be included in the White Clay Creek State Park master plan.



The Polly Drummond Hill site is the last of three pilot yard waste drop-offs opened by DNREC to help with the transition of New Castle County yard waste disposal away from the Cherry Island landfill as it neared capacity.

With the development of other nearby yard waste drop-off and collection options, and concerns regarding invasive species such as the spotted lanternfly, DNREC is closing Polly Drummond Hill. Nearby private operations include:



Holland Mulch South Chapel Yard Waste Site

1034 South Chapel Street (Route 72), Newark, DE 19702 302-737-1000; www.hollandmulch.com



Holland Mulch

135 Hay Road, Edgemoor, DE 19809 302-737-1000; www.hollandmulch.com



Copeland’s Mulch Depot

2 Honeysuckle Drive (Routes 4 & 7), Stanton, DE 19804 302-633-9536; www.copelandsmulchdepot.com



DSWA Cherry Island Landfill

12th Street and Hay Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 800-404-7080; www.dswa.com