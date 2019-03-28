Delaware Humanities will host a workshop on how to conduct oral histories from 2 to 4 p.m. April 1 at the Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St.

This program is an introduction to oral history, going over the basics of the types of questions to ask, how to ask them, equipment options to fit any budget and what to do with those digital files after recording.

The workshop will be led by Amanda McCollom, assistant librarian and multimedia literacy coordinator, and John Caldwell, senior assistant librarian and coordinator, political papers and electronic records, from the University of Delaware Library, Museums and Press.

This program is part of the DEstination: Space initiative. However, the skills gained from this workshop can be put towards any oral history or StoryCorps type project.

On July 21, 1969, two U.S. were the first humans to step foot on a celestial body outside Earth. In 2019, Delaware Humanities is using the 50th anniversary of the moon landing as a catalyst to host a yearlong celebration of Delaware’s contributions to space exploration.

Delaware Humanities will be offering re-grants to Delaware nonprofit organizations of up to $5,000 on a rolling basis for projects that fit the theme of the project.

Delaware Humanities will also offer a traveling exhibition on the history of Delaware’s contributions to space exploration.

For more, visit dehumanities.org or call 657-0650.