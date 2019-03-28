The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is encouraging teachers, classmates, parents, club or group leaders and others to nominate Delaware students working to make a difference for the environment for the 2019 Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards.

Nominations must be based on actions or projects that have taken place between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

Nominations will be accepted through June 21. A winner will be chosen from various categories: elementary, first through fourth grade; middle school, fifth through eighth grade; and high school, ninth through 12th grade.

The Young Environmentalist program honors Delaware students whose actions have helped protect, restore or enhance of Delaware’s natural resources through demonstrating environmental stewardship, initiating an innovative project, increasing public awareness and demonstrating environmental ethics.

Winners will be honored in a ceremony on Governor’s Day at the 2019 Delaware State Fair on July 25. Each category winner will receive a certificate, gift card and prize pack in recognition of his or her contribution to the community.

This is the 26th year for the Young Environmentalist awards program.

Nominations may be submitted by mail to Joanna Wilson, DNREC Public Affairs, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901; or by email to joanna.wilson@delaware.gov.

For more information, including nomination forms, visit dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/young-environmentalists or call 739-9902.