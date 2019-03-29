Rae Tyson’s advanced memoir writing class will be held at 10 a.m. April 4, 11 and 18 at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave.

Tyson will guide attendees through the process of creating a form of writing. Writing memoirs can provide an opportunity to create a personal legacy for friends and family.

This new workshop will cover advanced memoir-writing skills and will include something unique — guests will write their own obituaries. Having completed the basic workshop at the museum is helpful but not required.

Tyson is a local journalist who teaches memoir writing courses at the University of Delaware's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Lewes.

Registration is $25 or $20 for members, and is required to 227-7310.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.