The incident took place near the Booker T. Washington Elementary School

Dover police have begun an investigation into an early morning shooting in the city.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in the first block of Weston Drive, near the Booker T. Washington Elementary School. Responding to a report about shots having been fired, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police performed emergency First Aid until medical personnel arrived and took the man to a local hospital.

He is reported to be in critical condition, Hoffman said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.