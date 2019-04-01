Offender Amy Brackbill pleaded guilty March 25 to promoting prison contraband and was sentenced to three years at Level V, credited 87 days, suspended for one year at Level 3 probation.

Investigators at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle charged Brackbill with three counts of promoting prison contraband on Dec. 27, 2018. She was found to have smuggled in eight glassine bags of heroin and 13 300-milligram Neurontin pills into the prison while being searched on the housing unit.

Brackbill was originally committed to the Department of Correction on Nov. 13, 2018, for a probation violation.