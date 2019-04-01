Delaware Farm Bureau Women’s Committee is looking for an artist to create a new chalkboard drawing in its Food Booth at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.

The 4-by-8-foot drawing should depict the 100th anniversary of the Delaware State Fair and the 75th anniversary of Delaware Farm Bureau.

A contest open to Delaware residents 24 and younger is being held to select an artist, with a prize of $150 to be presented upon completion of the final chalkboard drawing. Winner must be available sometime during July 15-18 to create the drawing. Materials will be provided.

Applicants should submit a sketch in any medium, at least 8 by 11 inches, along with name, address, phone number, email address, school attending and a short biography. Sketch and information must be received by June 15 and should be addressed to Delaware Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Art Contest, 3457 S. DuPont Highway, Camden, DE 19934.

Winners will be announced by June 30.

For more, visit defb.org.