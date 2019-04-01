The Fund for Women in Sussex County will host its ninth annual fashion show from 2 to 5 p.m. April 28 at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club, 221 West Side Drive.

The event is expected to sell out with around 250 people.

FFW founders and models will showcase fashions from Blooming Boutique and Candlelight Bridal in Millsboro; Coral Cove, Hula Sue, Willow Marie, Funky Lady, Vernon Powell and Jane & Georgie in Rehoboth Beach; and Coolspring Cottage and Twila Farrell in Lewes. Hair and makeup for the models are being donated by the Delaware Institute of Learning’s School of Cosmetology in Dagsboro.

The FFW grant speaker will be representatives from Survivors of Abuse in Recovery, a 2019 Grantee, a nonprofit that specializes in counseling victims of domestic abuse.

Tickets are $40 in advance and can be purchased at delcf.org/ffw. They can also be purchased at the door for $45.

For more, call 856-4393.