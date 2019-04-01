Harvest Ridge Winery, 447 Westville Road, Marydel, will host its annual Food Truck Competition on April 5-6.

During the past four years hosting this popular community event, Harvest Ridge Winery has donated close to $62,000 to local veteran organizations. In 2018, the winery raised more than $19,000, and in 2019, it’s looking to raise a goal of $20,000.

Twenty regional food trucks will be participating to help raise money for the Hero Hunts Foundation and the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.

The event features a diverse group of food trucks serving everything from southern comfort food, Mediterranean and pizza to cupcakes and ice cream. Event attendees vote on their favorite truck in both sweet and savory categories. In between bites of food, attendees can enjoy glasses of wine and cider, lawn games and live entertainment. The event is family friendly with bounce houses and activities for kids.

Tickets are $10-$25 for adults; children younger than 18 are free.

For tickets and more, visit harvestridgewinery.com.