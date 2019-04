Gov. John Carney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long signed a proclamation observing March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day honoring those who served during that conflict.

The signing took place following tributes on the floor of both houses of the legislature to assembled veterans.

Paul Davis, president, Delaware State Council, Vietnam Veterans of America; and fellow Vietnam veteran Dave Skocik, president of the Delaware Veterans Coalition, were invited to provide remarks in both chambers.