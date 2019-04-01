The Zhen Hua 25, a heavy lift vessel which transported and unloaded two new ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Philadelphia, will navigate south beneath the spans of the Delaware Memorial Bridge at approximately 5 a.m. April 2.

The Zhen Hua 25 is destined for Wilmington, North Carolina, where the third crane aboard the heavy lift vessel will be offloaded at the Port of Wilmington.

As a precaution and to eliminate driver distraction, the Delaware Memorial Bridge, northbound and southbound, will be temporarily closed to all traffic for a period of about 30 minutes while the ship travels north to Philadelphia. This temporary closure may take place sometime between 4:45 and 5:15 a.m. April 2. Traffic delays are expected and motorists should plan accordingly.

The distance from the water level to the top of the cranes aboard the Zhen Hua 25 is 188 feet, 3 inches. Due to tide levels and the Delaware Memorial Bridge’s measured clearances, the vessel must travel under the spans during the period of low tide.

Both spans of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will reopen to traffic once the Zhen Hua 25 clears the structures.

For more, visit drba.net.