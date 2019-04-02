The Delaware Department of Transportation’s Bridge Management Section will inspect the Bridge over Dragon Run Creek on Route 1 northbound/southbound between Kirkwood St. Georges Road and Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road, northwest of St. Georges, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4.

Right lane and shoulder closed on Route 1 northbound; after the inspectors are finished with the inspection they will proceed to close the right lane and shoulder on Route 1 southbound.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.