Delaware’s month-long spring turkey hunting season will open April 13 and run through May 11, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced.

Hunting hours are a half-hour before sunrise until 1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Only bearded turkeys may be harvested, and the bag limit is one bearded turkey per hunter each year, regardless of where and when a gobbler is harvested.

A statewide one-day turkey hunt for ages 10-15 and for disabled hunters requiring a wheelchair for mobility will be held April 6, from a half-hour before sunrise until 1 p.m. Youth hunters on this one-day turkey hunt must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older who has completed a Delaware-approved turkey hunter safety class and who has a Delaware hunting license or is license-exempt. The accompanying adult may not hunt.

Harvested birds must be checked at an authorized turkey check station by 2:30 p.m. on the day the bird was harvested. A list of check stations is available at https://bit.ly/2q2gafj. Check station hours may vary, so hunters are advised to call the station to confirm hours of operation. Hunters who want to have their bird scored and entered into the National Wild Turkey Federation records are reminded to have their bird’s weight recorded on a certified scale. If the check station does not have a certified scale, hunters will be directed to another station to have the turkey weighed.

Hunting on state wildlife areas and state forests during the spring turkey hunting season requires carrying the public land permit that was issued through a preseason lottery, with the permit specifying the public land and season segment/dates that can be hunted. Hunters participating in the special turkey hunt for youth and disabled hunters on April 6 may hunt without a public land permit on those state wildlife areas and state forests that are open to turkey hunting during the regular turkey hunting season.

Turkey hunters ages 13 and older must have completed a Delaware-approved turkey hunter safety class, including youth ages 13-15 participating in the special youth turkey hunt April 6. Turkey hunters younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult ages 21 or older who has completed a Delaware-approved turkey hunter safety class and who has a Delaware hunting license or is license-exempt. The hunter education/turkey education card certifying successful completion of the mandatory turkey course must be carried when turkey hunting.

A Delaware hunting license or license exempt number is required to hunt. More information on hunting license requirements is available at https://bit.ly/20myTRi. To register for a LEN number, visit egov.delaware.gov/htr or call 855-335-4868.

To purchase a hunting license, either in person or online, hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, must present a basic hunter education safety course card/number. Hunters who took a Delaware hunter safety course starting in 2008 can print their hunter safety card by visiting de.gov/huntersafety. Hunters who took their Delaware hunter safety course before 2008 should call the Hunter Education Office at 735-3600, ext. 1, to obtain a hunter safety card.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish & Wildlife are required to display a conservation access pass. Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a free CAP, or to purchase an additional pass, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at bit.ly/20myTRi, at the license desk in DNREC’s Dover office, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, or from hunting license agents statewide.

For more, visit eregulations.com/delaware/hunting.