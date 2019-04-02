Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, center, marked Census Day on April 1 at the Dover Public Library.

This Census Day marked the start of the countdown to the 2020 U.S. Census. The Census is the once-a-decade population and housing count, and an accurate census count is important to Delaware in multiple ways.

The results of the Census determine how many representatives each state gets in Congress and are used to draw Congressional and state legislative districts.

Federal agencies use the census results to distribute more than $675 billion in funds each year.

Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of needs including new roads, schools, libraries and emergency services.

Businesses use census data to determine where to locate.

Delaware loses more than $2,000 in federal funds each year for each person left uncounted by the Census. That gap amounts to approximately $10 million lost annually that could have been used to support Delaware services and communities.

Earlier this year, Gov. John Carney established the Complete Count Commission, chaired by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, to assist with the 2020 Census. As recommended by the U.S. Census Bureau, State Complete Count Commissions will help raise awareness and encourage full participation from Delawareans and make sure everyone is counted.

For the first time, the Census Bureau is allowing all households to submit their 2020 census responses online. Those unsure of how to complete the census online can visit their local Delaware public library to use free wifi at any of Delaware’s 33 public libraries, and get answers to questions and assistance with filling out forms.