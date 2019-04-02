Justin Petro and Sabrina M. Schroeder were identified as suspects through video surveillance

Harrington police have arrested two people following their arrest in a shoplifting case.

Department spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode identified the pair as Justin Petro, 21, and Sabrina M. Schroeder, 22, of Wolfs Trail End Drive, Harrington.

The case unfolded Thursday, March 28 when officers were called to the Family Dollar store in Liberty Plaza. Store employees had reported two people had come into the store, taken several items and then fled. After reviewing surveillance video, police posted photos of the suspects on the department Facebook page, resulting in several tips that allowed them to identify Petro and Schroeder.

Police obtained arrest warrants and took the couple into custody at their home. They also had active warrants out on trespassing and similar charges stemming from a March 28 incident in Georgetown.

Each was arraigned on both warrants and each charged with two counts of shoplifting under of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal trespass.

They later were released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.