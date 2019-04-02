A 64-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are listed in critical condition, the woman at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania, and the man at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

Firefighters and police rescued two people from a mobile home fire in Clayton Monday afternoon.

One resident, a 64-year-old woman, was flown to the burn center at the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation, said Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio.

The other occupant, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. He is also listed in critical condition, Chionchio said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m., at Clayton Court mobile home park in the unit block of Kenton Circle.

State fire investigators are still searching for the cause of the fire.

Damage was estimated at $50,000.

The American Red Cross has been requested to provide emergency assistance.

The Clayton Fire Company, on its Facebook page, gave the following account of the fire:

Clayton Fire Company Command with Capt. Austin Moorhead arrived to find a single wide trailer with fire showing and confirmed entrapment of two occupants.

Clayton Police arrived at the same time and were able to rescue one resident from the home.

Capt. Moorhead entered the home under heavy fire conditions to search for the other trapped resident. Two Clayton firefighters and three Smyrna Police officers arrived and went to the bedroom window where the second resident was located to try and help with the residents removal.

When the second Clayton firetruck arrived, half of its crew assisted with the rescue of the trapped occupant while the other half worked on extinguishing the fire.

According to the Clayton Fire Company Facebook page, a total of three patients were transported to area hospitals for injuries, with one being flown to the burn center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Two Clayton firefighters suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

Along with the Clayton Fire Company, Clayton Police and Smyrna Police, assistance was provided by the Hartly Fire Company, Townsend Fire Company, American Legion Ambulance and Kent County Department of Public Safety Medics.