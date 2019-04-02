The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Slaughter Beach Road between Wells Road and Bay Avenue — the bridge over Cedar Creek — in Slaughter Beach from 7 a.m. April 15 until 6 p.m May 3.

DelDOT's contractor Mumford & Miller Concrete will be repairing damage under the structure by placing new sheeting at each end of the bridge deck.

Eastbound detour route is Slaughter Beach Road, left on Route 1 northbound, right on Route 36/Cedar Beach Road and continue to Bay Avenue.

Westbound detour route is Slaughter Beach Road, right on to Bay Avenue, continue onto Route 36/Cedar Beach Road. Left at Route 1 southbound, next left at Slaughter Beach Road.

Detour signage will be posted.