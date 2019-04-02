The incident took place near the Booker T. Washington Elementary School

UPDATE:

Dover police have announced the 35-year-old city man shot March 30 has died.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Tyrone Sampson died Monday, April 1, as a result of his injuries.

Police are continuing their attempts to identify and arrest the person or persons responsible.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Dover police have begun an investigation into an early morning shooting in the city.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in the first block of Weston Drive, near the Booker T. Washington Elementary School. Responding to a report about shots having been fired, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police performed emergency First Aid until medical personnel arrived and took the man to a local hospital.

He is reported to be in critical condition, Hoffman said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.