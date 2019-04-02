Except for the exterior bricks, everything at the restaurant is new including the interior, a new kitchen with all-new equipment and an expanded parking lot and drive-thru. SEE A VIDEO inside the new Wendy's and more photos with this story.

After being closed for 15 weeks for a top-to-bottom renovation, the Smyrna Wendy’s restaurant on the corner of U.S. Route 13 and East Commerce Street reopened Thursday.

“Everything has been completely redone except for the outside bricks,” said WenDover Vice President Robert Beaver. “The restaurant has an all-new interior, a new kitchen with all-new equipment, a new roof and new electrical system and new plumbing.”

The WenDover Company owns and operates 12 Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware and nine more in Pennsylvania, but Beaver said the Smyrna location is second to none.

“It’s absolutely beautiful. It’s probably our showpiece in the state of Delaware,” Beaver said. “We didn’t hold back on expenses. We even put a lot of effort into the landscaping and we think that turned out really well.”

WenDover Director of Operations Gerald Hoffner said while the renovations may have taken awhile, they were worth the wait.

“Our company wanted to give the community a really nice place to eat, and I hope we can live up to those expectations,” Hoffner said. “We all live in Delaware and we take it personally.”

The interior has the same amount of seating as before, but with all new tables and chairs, a wi-fi bar, a TV and even lounge chairs next to a fireplace.

The drink station features two Coca-Cola “Freestyle” machines where customers can select from 140 different flavors.

“People know about our delicious chicken sandwiches and our fresh, never frozen hamburgers, but do you know why our hamburgers are square? Because we don’t cut corners,” Beaver said with a smile.

He also highlighted the restaurant’s salads.

“We have a wide variety of salads and they’re amazing,” he said.

The parking lot and drive-thru lane have been expanded.

“We purchased the two homes behind the restaurant and had them torn down to expand our parking lot,” Beaver said.

He estimated that the Smyrna location opened about 35 years ago.

After the renovations, about 60 people are employed at the restaurant.

The company’s next project will be renovating the north Dover Wendy’s that’s on the same site as the Exxon station near Bob Evans.