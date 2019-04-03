Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester issued a statement April 2 after voting against the Trump administration’s efforts to take away health care from millions of Americans.

“Since the inauguration, this administration has undermined our health care system and the landmark protections granted to the American people through the Affordable Care Act — coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, the ban on lifetime and annual limits and the cap on out-of-pocket expenses. These safeguards save lives and keep Delaware families from going bankrupt while taking care of the ones they love,” said Blunt Rochester. “By circumventing Congress and attempting to dismantle these safeguards in the federal courts, the administration is jeopardizing peoples’ lives and their financial well-being. The president has a responsibility to work with us on fact-based measures that will stabilize the marketplace and lower the cost of care — not overturn one-sixth of the U.S. economy for partisan, ideological points. I casted my vote against the administration’s sabotage efforts because we need to focus on improving the lives of every American through better access to health care, lower prescription drug costs and lower premiums.”

On March 25, in federal court, President Donald Trump radically expanded his on-going legal campaign to take away Americans’ health care — asking the court not only to strike down protections for people with pre-existing conditions in the Texas v. U.S. case, but to eliminate every single protection and benefit provided by the ACA, including protections for pre-existing conditions; allowing children younger than 26 to stay on their parent’s health plan; the ban on lifetime and annual limits on coverage; the Medicaid expansion; the tax subsidies that make health insurance affordable for millions of Americans; the cap on out-of-pocket costs; and the savings of seniors on their Rx drug costs through the closing of the Medicare “doughnut hole.”

If the Affordable Care Act is overturned in the Texas v. U.S. case, 20 million people will lose their health care, per a study from the Urban Institute.

Blunt Rochester is an original co-sponsor of House Resolution 1884, the Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions & Making Health Care More Affordable Act, which includes a Blunt Rochester bill reversing the Trump administration’s dramatic funding cut to ACA marketing and outreach.