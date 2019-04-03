Kirill Alekseyev, medical director of the newly-opened Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover, will lead the second annual Concussion Grand Rounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 in the Diamond Room at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, featuring physicians specializing in concussion injury and professional athletes.

"Concussions not only affect professional athletes but our youth who participate in sports in high school and college,” said Alekseyev. “High school and college athletes need more attention. They are told to hit hard to become champions. Their brains are still developing and competitive concussions interfere with brain development. It’s why coaches and athletic directors from schools across the state and beyond are invited and encouraged to attend this free event."

The symposium will combine medical experts, who will discuss diagnosis and treatment of concussions, with professional athletes from multiple sports who will talk about living with concussions and the effects on them and their families. The discussion will include a Q&A with physicians, athletes and attendees.

“Concussions are such an intriguing topic because they don’t really show up on CAT scans or MRIs unless there are years of repetitive concussions,” said Alekseyev.

Symptoms which may not manifest until years later include mood swings, irritation, depression, blurred vision and aggressive behavior. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease and a factor in Alzheimer’s disease, is caused by repeated brain injuries. Autopsies on athletes who committed suicide show dramatic evidence of changes in the brain, which can only be seen post-mortem, so more study is needed.

While people focus on the NFL, soccer players are the most traumatized because of collisions, particularly females. In nonprofessional sports, a lack of coverage by physicians and athletic trainers often leads to coaches having to assess injuries, which can easily be misdiagnosed.

Attendance is free and will include a light meal. Those planning to attend should email kalekseyev@postacutedover.com.

For more, visit postactuededical.com or call 382-0867.