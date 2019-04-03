Nonprofit organizations supporting the needy in Kent County are encouraged to apply for grants from the Potter Trust Grants Fund at the CenDel Foundation, a fund of the Delaware Community Foundation.

The application deadline is June 15.

The mission of the Potter Charity Trust, created in 1843, is to aid the economically underprivileged in Kent County by supporting charitable organizations serving these individuals. The grant making committee has established the areas of focus that will be considered for funding: crisis/emergency assistance funding for basic needs, homelessness, hunger and health care.

Grants will support proposals for charitable organizations and activities involving programs that have a lasting, positive impact on Kent County. The committee will be looking for collaboration among nonprofits and/or collaboration with a state agency, or non-collaborative programs providing emergency financial assistance.

The committee will award approximately $200,000 in 2019 to qualified 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that serve Kent County. Each grant request must be submitted via the DCF’s new online grants portal, available at delcf.org/grants. Applications must be submitted online by June 15.

All applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision in writing by fall 2019.

For more, call 724-7538, email tenish@cendelfoundation.org or visit cendelfoundation.org or delcf.org.