The DE Turf High School Game of the Week, presented by the Delaware National Guard is a new partnership, which will award selected high school junior varsity and varsity spring games the opportunity to play at the VisitDelaware.com Stadium at the DE Turf Sports Complex, 4000 Bay Road, Frederica.

JV games are played at 4:30 p.m. and varsity games are played at 6 p.m. The remaining schedule of games includes Sussex Tech High School vs. St Georges Technical High School boys lacrosse on April 12; Appoquinimink High School vs. Padua Academy girls soccer on April 15; and Polytech High School vs. Cape Henlopen High School boys lacrosse on April 30.

“This is a unique experience to expose student athletes to the opportunities within the Delaware National Guard,” said DE Turf Executive Director Chris Giacomucci. “Our goal is to interconnect our schools within the state through an environment of school spirit and sportsmanship here at the DE Turf. The Delaware National Guard makes this opportunity possible.”

302 Sports will broadcast each game on their YouTube Channel and Social Media outlets.

Admission fee for all games will be $5 adults, $3 students, 12 and younger free.

For more, visit deturf.com.