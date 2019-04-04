The Kent County Master Gardeners is recruiting new members for its 2019 training program.

The mission of the Master Gardener Program is to disseminate information about environmentally friendly practices for the home gardener. The group is composed of people from all walks of life, all educational levels and all backgrounds, who share a love of plants and nature and a desire to “help others put knowledge to work.”

Master Gardener volunteer educators have undergone training in a wide variety of horticultural and environmental topics coupled with training in educational methods and program evaluation.

Information on becoming a Master Gardener including the application, and FAQ’s on becoming a Master Gardeners, is available at bit.ly/2o0nIgW. Application packets may also be picked up at the University of Delaware Extension Office, 69 Transportation Circle, Dover. The deadline for applications is May 17.

For more, call 730-4000.