Sens. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and Rob Portman, D-Ohio, sent a letter to U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the failure to comply with the Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act, which was signed into law in 2018 and designed to help stop the influx of deadly synthetic drugs like fentanyl into the U.S. from China.

“As you know, last year, the president signed the Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act (STOP Act) into public law. The STOP Act requires USPS to provide advance electronic data on incoming foreign shipments, including basic information like the name and address of the shipper and recipient,” the senators wrote in the letter. “Specifically, the law required USPS to provide this data on 70% of all packages mailed from foreign posts, including 100% of all packages mailed from China by Dec. 31, 2018. However, USPS informed the subcommittee that for January 2019, USPS only obtained data on 76% of packages shipped from China and only 57% of data on packages from all foreign posts. Further, USPS only received data on 52.8% of all international packages and 70.7% of packages from China for all of 2018. While this shows increased collection of advance electronic data from 2017, USPS failed to meet the statutory requirement.”

“We know how opioids are getting into this country and we know where the drugs are coming from. Efficient, effective and secure operations at the major mail facilities that process inbound international mail are critical in stemming the flow of this poison,” the senators continued. “The subcommittee will continue regular oversight on your agencies’ efforts to address the many vulnerabilities highlighted in the OIG reports as well as your agencies’ compliance with the reporting requirements outlined in the STOP Act. With that in mind, we request regular briefings and updates on the specific and detailed efforts your agencies must immediately implement to address these unacceptable vulnerabilities. These briefings should also include the plan to comply with STOP Act’s requirement to refuse any shipments without the required advance electronic data received after Dec. 31, 2020.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2K6vt3W.