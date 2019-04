Belmont Hall, 217 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna, will host an Easter event at 2 p.m. April 14.

An egg hunt for preschoolers only — bring a basket — along with lawn egg roll for kids, games and relay races for all ages, photos with the Easter Bunny and light refreshments will be featured.

Cost is $2 per child; adults admitted free. To register, call 264-9048 or email belmonthallde@gmail.com with the number of preschool and/or elementary age children will join.

For more, visit belmonthall.org.